(Photo: WIP)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Contestant number five in Wing Bowl 26…Skin & Bones!

Skin & Bones defeated the Latin Eater and Beau in the El Wingador Challenge.

The El Wingador Challenge is five pounds of fried chicken and waffles. The chicken from Pineville Tavern with a mango habanero waffatopia waffle all in an El Wingador sauce.‬