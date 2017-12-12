Jenn is returning to be a Wingette in Wing Bowl 26!
Jenn will be making her return as a Wingette in @WIPWingBowl 26! pic.twitter.com/YtvkslVMQb
— Marc Farzetta (@MarcFarzetta) December 12, 2017
Jenn will be making her return as a Wingette in @WIPWingBowl 26! pic.twitter.com/YtvkslVMQb
— Marc Farzetta (@MarcFarzetta) December 12, 2017
More photos of Jenn here.
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.