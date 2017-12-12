WING BOWL 26 PRESALE Code: WINGS | Buy Tickets Here 
(Photo: WIP)

Jenn is returning to be a Wingette in Wing Bowl 26!

 

More photos of Jenn here. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From SportsRadio 94WIP's Wing Bowl 26

Barracuda!And his pig are into Wing Bowl 26
Wingette: JennWingette Jenn is coming back for Wing Bowl 26.

Listen Live