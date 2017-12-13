WING BOWL 26 PRESALE Code: WINGS | Buy Tickets Here 
(Photo: WIP)

Shaun Swaynaim is the first, first responded to get into Wing Bowl 26! He ate a large hoagie with a lot of butter.

This year, we have a new First Responder’s division.

 

First Responder`s Division: 10 contestants who will compete in the First Responder`s Division.

  • A First Responder is defined as police, firefighters, emergency medical technician (EMT`s) or paramedics

  • As we have done with the Legends Division at Wing Bowl 25 and the College Division at Wing Bowl`s 23 &24, these 10 will compete against each other for a prize. Whoever eats the most out of these 10 will be the First Responder`s Division Champion.

  • If a First Responder eats the most overall wings at Wing Bowl, they would win BOTH the Overall Winner prizes and First Responder Winner prizes.

 

View Prizes

